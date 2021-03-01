National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Expansion of Board of Trustees and the Addition of Charles Wu to the Board

Paul Hylbert, the Company’s Lead Independent Trustee, commented, “We are extremely pleased to announce Charlie’s addition to NSA’s board, bringing the total number of Trustees to eleven while enhancing the board’s diversity. Charlie’s significant real estate investment experience across varied private equity platforms will be a great contribution to the oversight and direction provided by our board members, while enhancing NSA’s focus on continued value creation for all its stakeholders.”

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), today announced the expansion of its Board of Trustees by one additional seat and elected Charles Wu to its Board, effective February 25, 2021.

Mr. Wu is currently a Senior Lecturer of Business Administration at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Business where he has taught since 2015. In 2015, he retired from his role as Managing Director of BayNorth Capital, a Boston-based private real estate equity firm which he co-founded in July 2004. Prior to co-founding BayNorth Capital, Mr. Wu co-founded the private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in July 1998 and served as Managing Director for six years; served for three years as a Managing Director of its predecessor firm, Harvard Private Capital Group, the private equity and real estate investment unit of Harvard Management Company; and was a Managing Director at Aldrich Eastman & Waltch (“AEW”) where he directed the restructuring group and was a portfolio manager. Mr. Wu currently serves as a Trustee for the University of Massachusetts and is also a Board member of the University of Massachusetts Building Authority. Mr. Wu has an MBA, with distinction, and a BA, magna cum laude, from Harvard University.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, March 8 – 11, 2021.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 821 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 52.0 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

