EQS-News Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report
|
EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results
Stock Exchange release
- The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 144.6m
- Net interest income totalled EUR 235.6m
- Total operating income was EUR 226.1m
- Total operating expenses were EUR -66.1m
- Net loan losses totalled EUR -15.4m, increase mainly driven by the new approach triggered by COVID-19 where management judgements of EUR 7.1m have been booked in addition to model based provisions. The management judgement covers projected loan losses not yet covered by the IFRS 9 model (cyclical reserve) and identified issues in the IFRS 9 model to be later covered in model updates (structural reserve). Realised loan losses were EUR -3.2m
- Loans to the public increased 8% during the year and amounted to EUR 28,764.2m
- Debt securities in issue increased 23% during the year and amounted to EUR 19,750.8m
- The size of the cover pool was EUR 22,934.8m and overcollateralization 16.7%.
|Summary of the key figures
|Change
|2020
|2019
|%
|Net interest income, EURm
|235.6
|219.7
|7
|Total operating income, EURm
|226.1
|212.8
|6
|Total operating expenses, EURm
|-66.1
|-68.3
|-3
|Profit before loan losses, EURm
|160.0
|144.5
|11
|Net loan losses, EURm
|-15.4
|10.3
|Operating profit, EURm
|144.6
|154.8
|-7
|Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps
|5.4
|-3,9
|Return on equity, %
|9.9
|10.4
|-5
|Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|23.1
|23.5
|-2
|Total capital ratio, %
|27.4
|27.9
|-2
|Number of employees (full time equivalents)
|12
|18
|-33
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare