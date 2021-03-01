 

Kennedy Wilson Announces Proposed $150 Million Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:48  |  37   |   |   

Kennedy Wilson, Inc. (“Kennedy Wilson”), a wholly owned subsidiary of global real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW), today announced that it has commenced an offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 notes”) and senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes” and, together with the 2029 notes, the “notes”). The notes will be issued as additional notes under the indentures pursuant to which Kennedy Wilson previously issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2029 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2031 (together, the “initial notes”). Each series of notes will be treated as a single series of securities with its corresponding series of initial notes under the applicable indenture and will have the same CUSIP number as, and be fungible with, the applicable series of initial notes.

Kennedy Wilson intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of the offering of the initial notes and cash on hand, to redeem the entire outstanding balance of $573.1 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”) pursuant to the indenture governing the 2024 notes, and pay related transaction expenses. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 notes.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and BBVA Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager, in connection with the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and, when available, the final prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., by mail at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the security laws of that state or other jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

KW-IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering, the intended use of the proceeds and the terms of the notes being offered. Forward-looking statements represent Kennedy Wilson’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including market interest rates and risks relating to Kennedy Wilson’s business, including those described in periodic reports that Kennedy Wilson files from time to time with the SEC. Kennedy Wilson may not consummate the proposed offering or redemption described in this press release and, if the proposed offering or redemption is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding the final terms of the notes or the amount of 2024 notes redeemed, or Kennedy Wilson’s ability to effectively apply the net proceeds from the proposed offering. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Kennedy Wilson does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Announces Proposed $150 Million Senior Notes Offering Kennedy Wilson, Inc. (“Kennedy Wilson”), a wholly owned subsidiary of global real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW), today announced that it has commenced an offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Kennedy Wilson Reports 4Q and Full Year 2020 Results
24.02.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for First Quarter 2021
11.02.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces the Early Results In Connection With Its Previously Announced Tender Offer