 

IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the Edge

Lumen Technologies is a key edge compute partner to integrate IBM Cloud Satellite for 180,000 enterprise locations

More than 65 ecosystem partners, including Cisco, Dell Technologies and Intel, to build hybrid cloud services

IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service with IBM Cloud Satellite extends Watson Anywhere AI

ARMONK, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that its hybrid cloud services are now generally available in any environment -- on any cloud, on premises or at the edge -- via IBM Cloud Satellite. Lumen Technologies and IBM have integrated IBM Cloud Satellite with the Lumen edge platform to enable clients to harness hybrid cloud services in near real-time and build innovative solutions at the edge.  

IBM Cloud Satellite brings a secured, unifying layer of cloud services for clients across environments, regardless of where their data resides. This is essential to help address critical data privacy and data sovereignty requirements. Industries including telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and government can now benefit from reduced latency that comes with analyzing data securely at the edge. Workloads related to online learning, remote work, telehealth services and more can now be delivered with increased efficiency and security with IBM Cloud Satellite. As workloads shift to the edge, IBM Cloud Satellite will help  clients deliver low latency, while still enabling them to have the same levels of security, data privacy, interoperability and open standards found in hybrid cloud environments.

IBM is also extending Watson Anywhere with the availability of IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service with IBM Cloud Satellite. This gives clients a flexible, secure way to run their AI and analytics workloads as services across any environment – without having to manage them on their own. EquBot, a fintech firm helping global investment professionals, is already seeing early benefits. The work has shown reduced latency from ten seconds to under one second on some of the time critical models. This allows investors to make better-informed decisions across financial markets.

