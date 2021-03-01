 

Barnes Group Inc. Names Lukas Hovorka Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced the appointment of Lukas Hovorka to the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, effective March 1, 2021.

“Lukas has been an instrumental part of the ongoing transformation of Barnes Group and the reshaping of our business portfolio. With his promotion, I look forward to further collaborating with him on the acceleration of our efforts to build a world-class company of high margin, high growth businesses. Given Lukas’s extensive experience in corporate development, his thorough knowledge of our current portfolio, and his strong business acumen, I am confident that he will make an even more significant impact on the Company,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc.

As Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Mr. Hovorka will serve as a member of the senior leadership team, providing direction, guidance, and thought leadership on advancing Barnes Group’s strategic goals through the identification, assessment, and execution of attractive acquisition opportunities that complement our current portfolio with enabling technologies and market-leading businesses.

Mr. Hovorka joined Barnes Group in 2008 as Director, Corporate Development and was appointed Vice President, Corporate Development in 2012. Prior to joining the Company, he held the positions of Director/Vice President, Corporate Development with ITOCHU International, Senior Associate, Mergers & Acquisitions with Robertson Stephens, and Analyst, Corporate Finance with Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Hovorka holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.



