 

Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 18:00  |  12   |   |   

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys’ audited annual financial statements for 2020, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.stratasys.com/financial-information. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Vice President - Investor Relations, at Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52387809/en/



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
VSE Corporation Acquires HAECO Special Services
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Stratasys Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.02.21
Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers
16.02.21
MakerBot METHOD 3D Printers Now Support BASF Forward AM Ultrafuse 316L Stainless Steel Composite Material
16.02.21
Stratasys Introduces Carbon Fiber Material for F123 Series 3D Printers
16.02.21
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17:13 Uhr
179
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??