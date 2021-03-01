 

TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2021 Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 23:00  |  35   |   |   

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the “Company”), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 (twenty-five cents) per share on its common stock, on February 25, 2021. This represents an increase of 13.6% or $0.03 (three cents) per share as compared to the $0.22 per share dividend paid in December 2020. The current dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to holders of record on March 12, 2021.

In addition, the Board approved the authorization to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, no par value per share which approximates 6.7% of the currently outstanding common shares. The Company’s 2021 Share Repurchase Program will replace the current 2019 Share Repurchase Program which has been terminated.

Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented: “The Company has a 28 year long history of rewarding shareholders with cash dividends and we are pleased to announce that this marks our 113th consecutive quarterly payment. While the Company, like many other financial companies in recent weeks, has experienced considerable growth in its share price and therefore has reduced the volume of actual share repurchases, this expansion of our share repurchase program provides us with an on-going capital management tool."

The actual timing of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company's management and therefore the total value of the shares to be purchased under the program is subject to change. Based on the closing price of the Company's stock on February 26, 2021 of $43.07, the repurchase of all shares authorized under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program would represent approximately $86.1 million in value. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 859,000 shares at an average price of $30.66 or $26.3 million in value.

The Company presently expects to repurchase outstanding shares from time-to-time (i) to generally offset the dilutive impact of employee stock-based compensation plans, including option exercises and restricted unit vesting, and (ii) to reduce share count via share repurchases as and when attractive opportunities arise. The amount and timing of future repurchases may vary depending on applicable legal requirements, market conditions and the Company's financial performance and capital planning considerations. The repurchase program does not include specific price targets; may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, plans created in accordance with Rule 10b5-1, or as otherwise permitted; and may be suspended under certain conditions. Any repurchased shares will be retired.

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2021 Share Repurchase Program The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the “Company”), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 (twenty-five cents) per share on its common stock, on February 25, 2021. This represents an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update