The Hackett Group Announces the Appointment of Maria A. Bofill to the Board of Directors

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced that on February 18, 2021, its Board of Directors appointed Maria A. Bofill as an independent director. She will also serve on the Board’s Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. With the election of Ms. Bofill, the size of the Board is set at seven directors, five of whom are independent.

Ms. Bofill is a seasoned executive, having served in senior strategic finance and operational roles for public and privately held multinational companies. She currently serves as the Director of Business Development for TTG Talent Solutions, a boutique talent acquisition and placement firm. From June 2016 to September 2019, Ms. Bofill served as the Chief Financial Officer for Fyffes North America, Inc. From May 2008 to June 2016, she served as the Director of Finance and Administration and Treasurer of Fresh Quest, Inc. From October 2005 to May 2008, Ms. Bofill served as the Managing Principal of Octavian, Inc. From January 1988 to October 2005, she served as the Vice President of Finance and Administration for the North America Region of Fresh Del Monte Produce.