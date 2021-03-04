 

UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation make financial and in-kind commitment to facilitate equitable worldwide vaccine deliveries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 06:00  |  106   |   |   

  • Initial commitment for delivery of 20 million doses to countries in need across four continents
  • Key support for equitable vaccine distribution through COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE’s Fast + Fair initiative
  • Working with countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to accelerate global vaccination efforts
  • Cold chain, additional freezer capacity is yet another element of UPS Healthcare’s continued expansion of worldwide capabilities

ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), The UPS Foundation and UPS Healthcare are moving quickly to support an equitable delivery program and sustainable global supply chain of COVID-19 vaccines. UPS, in collaboration with COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE will initially facilitate the delivery of 20 million doses for countries that have not had sufficient access to vaccines, including top priority groups like healthcare workers.

“We believe we have the ability – and responsibility – to facilitate and accelerate equitable COVID-19 vaccine delivery around the world,” said Scott Price, President UPS International. “UPS continues to build and inspire action across a network of global public-private partnerships that will ensure vaccines move more efficiently and equitably. Our work focuses on countries with limited resources and constrained supply chains and infrastructures. The goal is simple and our commitment is unwavering – moving our world forward by delivering what matters.”

The latest global vaccination rate is approximately six million doses per day. According to several studies, at that rate it would take an estimated 5.4 years to cover 75 percent of the global population with a two-dose vaccine. The role of public-private partnerships is a vital component in building global solutions for global challenges, such as the pandemic, and the needed access to vaccines to fight it.

Building partnerships

Global success hinges upon bringing together and mobilizing the right partnerships. Helping to establish and fuel these efforts, UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation will:

  • Provide transportation solutions that leverage UPS cold-chain technology
  • Dedicate ultra-low temperature freezer donations necessary to maintain vaccine dose viability at the correct temperature in varying environments
  • Commit UPS loaned executives to provide logistics expertise and coordination with vaccine manufacturers and NGO partners to manage and streamline deliveries
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation make financial and in-kind commitment to facilitate equitable worldwide vaccine deliveries Initial commitment for delivery of 20 million doses to countries in need across four continentsKey support for equitable vaccine distribution through COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE’s Fast + Fair initiative Working with countries across …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Corona gibt Paketdienstleister DPD einen Wachstumsschub
24.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
22.02.21
UPS Inducts 1,412 Of Its Safest Drivers Into Circle Of Honor
20.02.21
UPS Honors Rep. John Lewis’ Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal
11.02.21
UPS Healthcare Continues Investment In Personalized Medicine; Expands Global Cell And Gene Services Capacity
10.02.21
UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend
09.02.21
Ware2Go Recognized With Key Industry Awards
08.02.21
Vergiss GameStop: Kauf stattdessen diese heißen Dividendenaktien
03.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
03.02.21
ROUNDUP 3: Bezos gibt Amazon-Vorstandsvorsitz ab - Cloud-Chef Jassy übernimmt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
UPS - United Parcel Service