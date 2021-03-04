UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation make financial and in-kind commitment to facilitate equitable worldwide vaccine deliveries

Initial commitment for delivery of 20 million doses to countries in need across four continents



Key support for equitable vaccine distribution through COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE’s Fast + Fair initiative

Working with countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to accelerate global vaccination efforts

Cold chain, additional freezer capacity is yet another element of UPS Healthcare’s continued expansion of worldwide capabilities

ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), The UPS Foundation and UPS Healthcare are moving quickly to support an equitable delivery program and sustainable global supply chain of COVID-19 vaccines. UPS, in collaboration with COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE will initially facilitate the delivery of 20 million doses for countries that have not had sufficient access to vaccines, including top priority groups like healthcare workers.

“We believe we have the ability – and responsibility – to facilitate and accelerate equitable COVID-19 vaccine delivery around the world,” said Scott Price, President UPS International. “UPS continues to build and inspire action across a network of global public-private partnerships that will ensure vaccines move more efficiently and equitably. Our work focuses on countries with limited resources and constrained supply chains and infrastructures. The goal is simple and our commitment is unwavering – moving our world forward by delivering what matters.”

The latest global vaccination rate is approximately six million doses per day. According to several studies, at that rate it would take an estimated 5.4 years to cover 75 percent of the global population with a two-dose vaccine. The role of public-private partnerships is a vital component in building global solutions for global challenges, such as the pandemic, and the needed access to vaccines to fight it.

Building partnerships

Global success hinges upon bringing together and mobilizing the right partnerships. Helping to establish and fuel these efforts, UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation will: