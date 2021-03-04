DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020/2021
|
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020/2021
Pliezhausen, 04. March 2021: At the virtual annual general meeting of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S), the executive board just announced the guidance for the current fiscal year (01.10.2020-30.09.2021). The board expects revenue to grow to EUR 410-420m and EBITDA to EUR 56-58m.
Contact:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
D-72124 Pliezhausen
T +49 7127 970 015
F +49 7127 970 033
Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de
04.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1173169
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1173169 04.03.2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare