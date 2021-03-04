 

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020/2021

DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020/2021

04.03.2021
Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020/2021

Pliezhausen, 04. March 2021: At the virtual annual general meeting of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S), the executive board just announced the guidance for the current fiscal year (01.10.2020-30.09.2021). The board expects revenue to grow to EUR 410-420m and EBITDA to EUR 56-58m.



Contact:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
D-72124 Pliezhausen
T +49 7127 970 015
F +49 7127 970 033
Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
