DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020/2021

Pliezhausen, 04. March 2021: At the virtual annual general meeting of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S), the executive board just announced the guidance for the current fiscal year (01.10.2020-30.09.2021). The board expects revenue to grow to EUR 410-420m and EBITDA to EUR 56-58m.

Contact:DATAGROUP SEClaudia ErningInvestor RelationsWilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7D-72124 PliezhausenT +49 7127 970 015F +49 7127 970 033Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de

Language: English Company: DATAGROUP SE Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000 Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033 Internet: www.datagroup.de ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7 WKN: A0JC8S Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 1173169

