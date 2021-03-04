Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its mined Bitcoin (“BTC”) holdings during the month of February 2021 by 35.02 BTC, bringing the Company’s mined BTC balance to 218.72. The total BTC balance held by the Company as of February 28, 2021 is 219.72, which includes one BTC received as part of the $4,000,000 proceeds from the closing of the private placement announced on February 19, 2021. Based on an approximate current BTC price of US$51,000, the total value of BTC in the Company’s possession is approximately US$11,206,000.



Digihost is also pleased to report that as of February 28th, 2021, the Company has increased its hashrate to approximately 189 Petahash from a hashrate of 184 Petahash on January 31st, 2021. Management believes that with its ongoing efforts to increase its hashrate, Digihost is well positioned to maintain its strong BTC mining operations while the Company continues to execute on its strategy to expand its business operations throughout 2021 and beyond.