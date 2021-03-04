 

Akoustis to Present at the Tenth Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference March 9-11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Charlotte, N.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the Tenth Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference which is being held virtually between March 9-11, 2021.

Meetings will take place virtually given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Akoustis management should contact their Susquehanna representative or Akoustis’ investor relations at ir@akoustis.com.

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company entered production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its WiFi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAW filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its WiFi 6E coexistence XBAW filter solutions. Company management expects continued top-line growth moving forward and given the growing backlog of commercially available RF filter products and technology aimed at large and growing markets, it plans to significantly expand the capacity at its New York fab.

Akoustis has added 15 filters to its product catalog including a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter, a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter, three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akoustis to Present at the Tenth Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference March 9-11, 2021 Charlotte, N.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Akoustis to Present at the Loop Capital 2021 Consumer, Industrials & TMT Investor Conference on March 11-12
03.03.21
Akoustis Awarded New Design Win for XBAW Filters from New CBRS Customer
23.02.21
Akoustis Announces $35.6 Million of New Equity Financing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
5
Akoustis Technologies