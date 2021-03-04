Akoustis to Present at the Tenth Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference March 9-11, 2021

Charlotte, N.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the Tenth Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference which is being held virtually between March 9-11, 2021.

Meetings will take place virtually given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Akoustis management should contact their Susquehanna representative or Akoustis’ investor relations at ir@akoustis.com .