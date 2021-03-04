 

Astronics Selected to Manufacture Components for the Raytheon Missiles & Defense Light Weight Command Launch Unit (CLU) for the Javelin Program

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PECO Inc., has been selected by Raytheon Missiles & Defense to manufacture and supply handgrip subassemblies for the next generation light weight command launch unit (CLU) for the Javelin missile.

Astronics PECO will supply handgrip subassemblies for the Command Launch Unit (CLU) for the Javelin program. (U.S. Army photo)

“We have a long-standing partnership with Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and we are excited to be supporting the development and manufacturing components for the next-generation launch unit for Javelin. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to support Raytheon Missiles & Defense as an integrated system solution provider, and we look forward to our products contributing to the future success of the Javelin program and ultimately the warfighter,” commented Nick Stevenson, Vice President and General Manager of Astronics PECO.

PECO Inc. offers a successful track record of providing engineering, components, and assemblies across many Raytheon Missiles & Defense programs. The Javelin CLU will take advantage of advancements in new materials and state of the art manufacturing processes to achieve the objectives for the program. The units will be manufactured by Astronics PECO in Clackamas, Oregon.

Astronics PECO brings nearly 50 years of design engineering and contract manufacturing expertise to aerospace and defense companies, producing a variety of sophisticated technical products from aircraft Passenger Service Units (PSUs), Structures, Enhanced Vision Systems, environmental system controls, to airborne missile components. Capabilities include multi-disciplined design engineering and qualification, as well as highly integrated manufacturing operations providing custom-injection molding, die-casting, CNC machining, NADCAP-accredited bonding/chemical/finishing processes, integrated assembly and test. Learn more about Astronics PECO offerings at Astronics.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

