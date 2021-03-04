DGAP-News: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Müller - Die lila Logistik AG with a strong second half 2020 04.03.2021 / 15:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary Figures for 2020

Müller - Die lila Logistik AG with a strong second half 2020



Besigheim, 4th March 2021.

MÜLLER | DIE LILA LOGISTIK achieved a solid result in the 2020 year, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to preliminary figures, the group's sales in the 2020 financial year were around €133 million (previous year: €138.8 million). With an operating profit (EBIT) of around €3.8 million, a solid result was achieved for 2020. Considering the production shutdowns of individual customers in the second quarter of 2020, business development was extremely satisfactory from management's point of view, especially in the second half of the year. The preliminary figures are subject to final changes in the context of the currently ongoing annual audit. The annual report for 2020 will be published on March 31, 2021 as planned.

Company Profile



MÜLLER | DIE LILA LOGISTIK is one of the leading logistics service providers that combines consulting and implementation for logistics solutions. Breaking through the classic separation of consulting and implementation takes place in the business units of Lila Consult and Lila Operating. MÜLLER | DIE LILA LOGISTIK develops integrated, customized logistics solutions in almost all industries. Around 1,500 employees work at 20 operating locations. The shares of Müller - Die lila Logistik AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Your contact for further information:

Müller - Die lila Logistik SE

Oliver Streich

Head of Corporate Communications,

Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 7143 810 - 125

oliver.streich@lila-logistik.com

Reprint free of charge. Please send us an exemplar copy.

