DGAP-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action fox e-mobility AG: Further Details of Capital Increase Implementation Announced 04-March-2021 / 20:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.



fox e-mobility AG: Further Details of Capital Increase Implementation Announced

Munich, 4 March 2021 - Today, the management board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551), with the consent of the company's supervisory board, has decided a cash capital increase of EUR 1 million nominal from the authorized capital, approved by the company's shareholders' meeting held on 7 December 2020. The subscription right of the shareholders was excluded pursuant to Section 186 (3) German Stock Corporation Act. The subscription price was fixed at EUR 2.00 per share. The new shares will be entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2020 The board and management of fox e-mobility AG will subscribe for the new shares. The 2020 annual report will be published on 15 June 2021.





Contact

ir@fox-em.com





Important Information:

The dissemination of this information and the offer of securities by fox e-mobility AG is subject to legal restrictions in various jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of this document are requested to inform themselves about these restrictions. This announcement represents neither an offer to purchase securities nor the solicitation of an offer to sell securities by persons in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful.