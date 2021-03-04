 

CubeSmart Recognized as One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 22:15  |  51   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, has been recognized as one of America’s Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes magazine.

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “We’re even more proud that teammates’ feedback is what earned us this honor. It shows the value of the culture we’ve built together.”

CubeSmart earned a spot on the list based on responses to an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees which measures how likely the respondents are to recommend their employer to others. The survey asked participants to give their opinions on work-related topics, like working conditions, pay, professional development and company image.

The full list is available at forbes.com.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Josh Schutzer
Senior Director, Finance
610-535-5700




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CubeSmart Recognized as One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes MALVERN, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, has been recognized as one of America’s Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes magazine. “We …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
CubeSmart Reports 2020 Annual Results
23.02.21
CubeSmart Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend