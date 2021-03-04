CubeSmart Recognized as One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “We’re even more proud that teammates’ feedback is what earned us this honor. It shows the value of the culture we’ve built together.”

MALVERN, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, has been recognized as one of America’s Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes magazine.

CubeSmart earned a spot on the list based on responses to an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees which measures how likely the respondents are to recommend their employer to others. The survey asked participants to give their opinions on work-related topics, like working conditions, pay, professional development and company image.

