Sprague Resources LP 2020 Form 10-K Now Available

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021.



A copy of this Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Partnerships website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com. Unitholders may request a copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by calling toll-free 1.800.225.1560 or request using the Document Request section of Sprague’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com/document-request.

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.

Investor Contact:

Paul Scoff

+1 800.226.1560

investorrelations@spragueenergy.com