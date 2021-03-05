 

Announcement of the Initiated Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, reg. No. 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) for 2021 initiated by a decision of the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB will take place in the main headquarters of the bank at Pamėnkalnio 40 (2nd floor), Vilnius.
The date and time of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be announced immediately after the shareholders of the bank become able to exercise their voting rights, i.e. after the supervisory authority passes a decision not to object to the acquisition of the qualifying holding or the date of the appropriate permission to control the qualifying holding of the voting rights in the bank.
The agenda of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is as follows:

        1. Regarding the annual report of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2020.
        2. Regarding the auditor’s report of Medicinos Bankas UAB.
        3. Regarding the approval of the Set of Financial Statements of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2020.
        4. Regarding the distribution of profit of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2020.
        5. Regarding the approval of the audit firm for the audit of financial statements of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2021 and the setting of terms and conditions for the payment for audit services.

Draft decisions on each matter covered by the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as other documents that must be presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders and information related to the exercise of the rights of shareholders are available in the offices of the bank at Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius. At least 10 days before the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of the bank will be granted access to the documents held by the bank concerning the agenda of the meeting., including the draft decisions. The documents will be made available in the offices of the bank at Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius. Documents and other information related to the agenda of the meeting will be presented to the shareholders only if the relevant shareholder presents his/her identity document. If the shareholder is represented by another person, the latter is required to present his/her identity document and a document confirming the right to represent the shareholder of Medicinos Bankas UAB as set out in the applicable legislation of the Republic of Lithuania.

More information: Povilas Valiukas the Head of Legal department. Phone: +370 614 59687, email: povilas.valiukas@medbank.lt





