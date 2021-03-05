Romeo Power Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 30th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Lionel Selwood, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lauren Webb, Chief Financial Officer, of Romeo Power.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.