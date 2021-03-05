 

Emerging Markets Report Expand the Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 13:07  |  776   |   |   

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some pretty important news out of health and wellness; beverage and natural products company BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) this week. For those of you following the Company with us, stay tuned.

For those of you new to this compelling consumer packaged goods and cannabis opportunity, stick around.

In a press release titled “BevCanna Provides Outlook on Strategic Evolution to Global Health and Wellness Company” the Company laid out some pretty strong guidance as to their goals and objectives in the very near future. To sum it up, the Company plans to rapidly accelerate the introduction of new products in the marketplace.

The Company does a thorough job laying out the four growth verticals. Let’s take a look:

1)   BevCanna Canada – On the heels of receiving a coveted Health Canada Standard Processing License (SPL) to manufacture and sell cannabis beverages and products in the Canadian market the Company can now start production on its Keef beverages and white labels in major Canadian markets. Partner this with a a commercial roll-out strategy and new B2B relationships with other license holders and non-license holders in the Canadian market and there is significant growth opportunity to be had.

2)   Naturo Group – This is a recent BevCanna acquisition of Naturo Group which could really accelerate the Company’s entry into the growing health and wellness industry. The deal gives them a 40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, alkaline spring water aquifer, 315-acres of land, and more. All this could really expedite monetization of their leading plant-based beverage and nutraceutical brand, TRACE.

3)   Pure Therapy – This is the big American+ play for the Company via the recently acquired U.S. & international hemp & nutraceutical Pure Therapy e-commerce platform which sells a range of natural health products, including nutraceutical and hemp-based cannabidiol products throughout North America and Western Europe. It’s significant because of the size of both of those marketplaces which if exploited would be revenue accretive to the Company’s firm foothold in Canada. It’s worth mentioning that the Company now owns a proven e-commerce platform through which they can sell ALL their legally permitted products. Remember when Wal-Mart bought start-up online retailer Jet.com just to get a jumpstart on e-commerce? Read this article and ask yourself what’s in common.

