Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. Receives Proposal from Bally’s Corporation

The Company’s Board of Directors, consistent with its duties and the Company’s obligations under its existing agreement with Element, will evaluate Bally’s proposal in due course. The Company and Element continue to discuss potential updates to the current terms of their agreement.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, confirmed that it received an unsolicited proposal from Bally’s Corporation (“Bally’s”) to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of the Company for a total consideration of $100 million, payable, at the Company’s option, in cash, Bally’s capital stock, or a combination of both. The Bally’s proposal would require the Company to terminate its previously announced agreement with Element Partners, LLC (“Element”) to sell all of the equity interests of Club Services, Inc. (“CSI”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that directly or indirectly owns the Company’s poker-related business and assets, including the entities comprising the World Poker Tour (“World Poker Tour,” or “WPT”), for consideration totaling $78,250,000.

There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a definitive agreement with Bally’s or consummate any transaction with Bally’s.

At this time, the Company’s Board of Directors continues to recommend to the Company’s stockholders the approval of the transaction with Element. The Company has filed with the SEC and mailed to its stockholders a Consent Solicitation Statement in connection with the Element transaction. If approved by the Company’s stockholders, and subject to satisfaction of other closing conditions, the transaction with Element would be expected to close on or about March 30, 2021.

The Company will file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) containing a copy of Bally’s proposal. The current report on Form 8-K will be available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. Stockholders are urged to read the proposal.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 18th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVIII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.