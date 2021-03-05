 

Twilio Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Twilio Inc. (“Twilio”) (NYSE: TWLO) today announced that it has priced its offering of $1.0 billion of unsecured senior notes. The notes consist of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2029 and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2031. The company anticipates that the offering will close on or around March 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Twilio intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of other companies or businesses, strategic investments, the refinancing or repayment of debt, capital expenditures, working capital and share repurchases.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Academy Securities, Cabrera Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Twilio with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc



