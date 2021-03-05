 

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in March 2021

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, held virtually on March 9-10, 2021, and March 15-17, 2021, respectively.

Glenn Mattes, President & CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to give a pre-recorded company presentation at both virtual conferences.

Additionally, Dr. Dale Christensen, Director of Clinical Development at TFF Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a panel discussion at the ROTH Conference on March 15th at 12pm ET. The discussion, titled Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away, will be led by Dr. Jonathan Aschoff, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, and Dr. Christensen will be joined by other leading researchers in the industry.

Recordings of the presentations will be available on-demand to registered conference attendees and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the TFF Pharmaceuticals website. The Company will also participate in investor and partnering meetings with conference attendees at both events.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing technology platform

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology, allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.



