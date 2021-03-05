 

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Edward Parsons

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 March 2021, at 16.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Edward Parsons

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Parsons, Edward
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20210226150955_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,650 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,650 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
 +358 40 840 5450
 investor-relations@f-secure.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Edward Parsons F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 March 2021, at 16.00 EET F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Edward Parsons F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Jari Still
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juha Kivikoski
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Eriikka Söderström
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Kristian Järnefelt
03.03.21
Changes in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares
26.02.21
Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares
10.02.21
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation
10.02.21
F-Secure’s Annual Report 2020 published
10.02.21
F-Secure Financial Statement Release 1 January - 31 December 2020