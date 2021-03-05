Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

Gudmundur Hafsteinsson is an investor and entrepreneur and previously led product development for Google Assistant at Google. He joined Google in 2014 subsequent to the merger of Google and Emu, a chat-based virtual assistant start-up he founded in 2012. Prior to the founding of Emu, he was VP Product at Siri, and stayed on after the acquisition by Apple through the launch of Siri on iPhone 4S. Prior to Siri/Apple, Gudmundur was a Senior Product Manager at Google, where he managed the initial launches of Google Maps for mobiles and Google Voice Search. Mr. Hafsteinsson holds an MBA degree from MIT and a BSc. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Iceland. He joined the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group on 8 March 2018. He neither holds shares nor share options in the Company. He has no interest links with the Company’s main customers, competitors or major shareholders.

John F. Thomas

John F. Thomas is the owner and CEO of Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC, a jet charter and aircraft management company based in Boston that he founded in 2008. In 2016-2017, Mr. Thomas was Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines where he led a financial turnaround as CEO of a AU$ 4.0bn (appr. USD 3bn) full service carrier with over 6,000 employees and 125 aircraft, and from 1990-2016 he was with the global strategy consulting firm L.E.K. Consulting, as a Managing Director/Senior Partner from 1993 and created and led the Global Aviation Practice for over 16 years. Additionally he is a Senior Advisor to the management consultancy McKinsey & Co., the aviation infrastructure firm Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners GP and the tourism technology firm Plusgrade. He also sits on the Board of SkyService Inc. the largest corporate aviation provider in Canada where he also Chairs its Health and Safety committee. He continues to provide advisory work to the global airline industry. Mr. Thomas holds an MBA degree from Macquarie University Graduate School of Business (which included 9 months at the MBA program at INSEAD) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales. He joined the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group on 6 March 2020. He holds 2,715,600 shares in the Company and subscription rights for 678,900 shares. He has no interest links with the Company’s main customers, competitors or major shareholders.