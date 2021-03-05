 

Icelandair Group hf. Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 18:10  |  178   |   |   

Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021

The following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, have declared their candidacy for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021:

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson; ID no. 290875-3319
John F. Thomas; ID no. 250359-3409
Martin J. St. George; ID no. n/a
Nina Jonsson; ID no. 100567-3189
Steinn Logi Björnsson; ID no. 010959-5869
Sturla Ómarsson; ID no. 130972-5359
Svafa Grönfeldt; ID no. 290365-3769
Úlfar Steindórsson; ID no. 030756-2829
Þórunn Reynisdóttir; ID no. 120560-5149

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson
Gudmundur Hafsteinsson is an investor and entrepreneur and previously led product development for Google Assistant at Google. He joined Google in 2014 subsequent to the merger of Google and Emu, a chat-based virtual assistant start-up he founded in 2012. Prior to the founding of Emu, he was VP Product at Siri, and stayed on after the acquisition by Apple through the launch of Siri on iPhone 4S. Prior to Siri/Apple, Gudmundur was a Senior Product Manager at Google, where he managed the initial launches of Google Maps for mobiles and Google Voice Search. Mr. Hafsteinsson holds an MBA degree from MIT and a BSc. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Iceland. He joined the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group on 8 March 2018. He neither holds shares nor share options in the Company. He has no interest links with the Company’s main customers, competitors or major shareholders.

John F. Thomas
John F. Thomas is the owner and CEO of Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC, a jet charter and aircraft management company based in Boston that he founded in 2008. In 2016-2017, Mr. Thomas was Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines where he led a financial turnaround as CEO of a AU$ 4.0bn (appr. USD 3bn) full service carrier with over 6,000 employees and 125 aircraft, and from 1990-2016 he was with the global strategy consulting firm L.E.K. Consulting, as a Managing Director/Senior Partner from 1993 and created and led the Global Aviation Practice for over 16 years.  Additionally he is a Senior Advisor to the management consultancy McKinsey & Co., the aviation infrastructure firm Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners GP and the tourism technology firm Plusgrade.  He also sits on the Board of SkyService Inc. the largest corporate aviation provider in Canada where he also Chairs its Health and Safety committee.  He continues to provide advisory work to the global airline industry. Mr. Thomas holds an MBA degree from Macquarie University Graduate School of Business (which included 9 months at the MBA program at INSEAD) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales. He joined the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group on 6 March 2020. He holds 2,715,600 shares in the Company and subscription rights for 678,900 shares.  He has no interest links with the Company’s main customers, competitors or major shareholders.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021 Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021 The following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, have declared their candidacy for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 12 March 2021
18.02.21
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. – ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 12 MARCH 2021
12.02.21
The Nomination Committee‘s Report
11.02.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Sale of remaining 25% share in Icelandair Hotels
09.02.21
Presentation of Q4 and 12M 2020 financial result
08.02.21
Strong position despite unprecedented challenges
08.02.21
Traffic Data January 2021
05.02.21
Publishing of Q4 and 12M 2020 results