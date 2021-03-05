Clarity Gold Closes $3.8 Million Flow-Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which it has issued 2,054,405 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) issued on a “flow-through” basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and to the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $1.85 per Share for gross proceeds of $3,800,649.25 (the “Offering”).



“Having also recently completed a hard dollar financing of approximately $4.5 million, Clarity is now fully funded to carry out its next objectives as we get ready to commence drilling on the Destiny Project,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “We are very pleased with the reception of this financing, and look forward to getting our first drill program underway with a strong treasury.”