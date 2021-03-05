Bio-Rad to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO; Andrew Last, Executive Vice President and COO; and Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, at 10:15 AM (PST).

