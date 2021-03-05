 

Ventas to Present at Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 22:44  |  57   |   |   

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the virtual Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Citi Conference”) on March 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Citi Conference will be available on the Company’s website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2021. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.



