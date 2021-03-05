Ventas to Present at Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the virtual Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Citi Conference”) on March 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Citi Conference will be available on the Company’s website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2021. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.