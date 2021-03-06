DMG Announces Closing of Cdn$70 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale to U.S. and foreign institutional investors of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately Cdn$70 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 23,333,334 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 11,666,667 Common Shares at a purchase price of Cdn$3.00 per Common Share and associated half Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$3.55 per Common Share at any time on or before March 5, 2024 (totaling another Cdn$41.4 million once exercised).

