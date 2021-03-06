Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain Officers - APA

NEW YORK, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Apache Corporation ("Apache" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and docketed under 21-cv-00722, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Apache common stock from September 7, 2016 through March 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). The action alleges that Defendants engaged in a fraudulent scheme to artificially inflate the Company's stock price in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Apache common stock during the Class Period, you have until April 26, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.