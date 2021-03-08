UMC Reports Sales for February 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2021.

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

February 14,947,898 13,606,421 +1,341,477 +9.86%

Jan.-Feb. 30,477,457 27,697,439 +2,780,018 +10.04%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

