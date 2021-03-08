UMC Reports Sales for February 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2021.
Revenues for February 2021
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
February
14,947,898
13,606,421
+1,341,477
+9.86%
Jan.-Feb.
30,477,457
27,697,439
+2,780,018
+10.04%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
