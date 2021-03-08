 

UMC Reports Sales for February 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2021.

Revenues for February 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

February

14,947,898

13,606,421

+1,341,477

+9.86%

Jan.-Feb.

30,477,457

27,697,439

+2,780,018

+10.04%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.



Wertpapier


