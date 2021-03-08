 

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 434,992 248.00 107,878,090
1 March 2021 16,985 268.27 4,556,518
2 March 2021 16,545 272.94 4,515,855
3 March 2021 15,985 276.74 4,423,690
4 March 2021 15,430 275.25 4,247,083
5 March 2021 15,755 277.90 4,378,337
Accumulated under the programme 515,692 252.09 129,999,573

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 515,692 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.71% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment




