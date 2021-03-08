Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Present at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference and Provides Updated Investor Presentation

BETHESDA, Md., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that it will present to investors attending Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 2:45 p.m. ET. Jim Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a company roundtable presentation led by a Citi research analyst.



In conjunction with the roundtable presentation, the Company has published a March 2021 investor update located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website ahead of the conference (https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation).