 

Intel to Collaborate with Microsoft on DARPA Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

What’s New: Intel today announced that it has signed an agreement with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to perform in its Data Protection in Virtual Environments (DPRIVE) program. The program aims to develop an accelerator for fully homomorphic encryption (FHE). Microsoft is the key cloud ecosystem and homomorphic encryption partner leading the commercial adoption of the technology once developed by testing it in its cloud offerings, including Microsoft Azure and the Microsoft JEDI cloud, with the U.S. government. The multiyear program represents a cross-team effort across multiple Intel groups, including Intel Labs, the Design Engineering Group and the Data Platforms Group, to tackle “the final frontier” in data privacy, which is computing on fully encrypted data without access to decryption keys.

“Fully homomorphic encryption remains the holy grail in the quest to keep data secure while in use. Despite strong advances in trusted execution environments and other confidential computing technologies to protect data while at rest and in transit, data is unencrypted during computation, opening the possibility of potential attacks at this stage. This frequently inhibits our ability to fully share and extract the maximum value out of data. We are pleased to be chosen as a technology partner by DARPA and look forward to working with them as well as Microsoft to advance this next chapter in confidential computing and unlock the promise of fully homomorphic encryption for all.”
 – Rosario Cammarota, principal engineer, Intel Labs, and principal investigator, DARPA DPRIVE program

Why It Matters: Protecting the confidentiality of critical information — whether personal data or corporate intellectual property — is of strategic importance to businesses. Today, many rely on a variety of data encryption methods to protect information while it is in transit, in use and at rest. However, these techniques require that data be decrypted for processing. It is during this decrypted state that data can become more vulnerable for misuse.

Fully homomorphic encryption enables users to compute on always-encrypted data, or cryptograms. The data never needs to be decrypted, reducing the potential for cyberthreats. FHE, when implemented at scale, would enable organizations to use techniques, such as machine learning, to extract full value from large datasets while protecting data confidentiality across the data’s life cycle. Customers across industries such as healthcare, insurance and finance would benefit from new usages made possible by being able to use and extract value from sensitive data to its fullest extent without risk of exposure.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intel to Collaborate with Microsoft on DARPA Program What’s New: Intel today announced that it has signed an agreement with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to perform in its Data Protection in Virtual Environments (DPRIVE) program. The program aims to develop an accelerator for fully …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
05.03.21
Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) nach Zahlen fester, NASDAQ im Plus
04.03.21
Intel, EXOS Pilot 3D Athlete Tracking with Pro Football Hopefuls
04.03.21
Vergiss den Wasserstoff-Hype – 3D-Druck ist der wahre Multibagger
03.03.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Zinsanstieg am Bondmarkt und Jobdaten belasten
03.03.21
Aktien New York: Zinsanstieg und Jobdaten belasten - Fed-Aussagen ohne Impulse
03.03.21
Tech-Market Report: LPKF Laser (LPK) und Dialog Semi (DLG) ziehen an; Tesla (TL0) stabil
03.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Zinsanstieg am Anleihemarkt und Jobdaten belasten
03.03.21
Bitcoin, Tesla, MicroStrategy, Carnival, FuboTV, Lyft, Intel, Microsoft - Opening Bell
03.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
2.089
Quo vadis, Intel?
03.11.20
2
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD i
14.09.20
3
JPMORGAN belässt INTEL CORP auf 'Overweight'