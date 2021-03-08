Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and

voting rights as of February 28, 2021

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) March 8, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) reports below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2021, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.