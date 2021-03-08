DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Stabilus S.A. plans change of legal form from Société Anonyme (S.A.) into Societas Europaea (SE) and subsequent transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany 08.03.2021 / 19:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus S.A. plans change of legal form from Société Anonyme (S.A.) into Societas Europaea (SE) and subsequent transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany

Luxembourg, March 8, 2021 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) today resolved to prepare the change of the legal form of the Company from Société Anonyme (S.A.) under Luxembourg law into a European Company (Societas Europaea) and a subsequent transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany. The change of legal form as well as the transfer of the registered office of the Company require the approval of the general meeting of the Company.

The intended change of the legal form into a European Company is due to the increasing international orientation of Stabilus, which has gained in importance following the acquisitions of companies in recent years. The relocation will simplify the Group's structures and thus reduce complexity, which will lead to cost savings and efficiency gains. At the same time, the transfer of the registered office means that in the future both the Group headquarters and the stock exchange listing of Stabilus will be located in Germany.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus S.A. said: "In our long-term strategy, we have defined innovation, international expansion and operational excellence as key pillars of our future growth. In line with this objective, we would now like to set the course organizationally with the change of the legal form as well as the relocation of our headquarters to Germany. We are convinced that our shareholders will support the proposals for the conversion and the subsequent relocation of the registered office."