Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
MALVERN, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and
developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held on March 9-10, the 33rd Annual
Roth Conference being held on March 15-17, and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held on March 16-18.
Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will participate virtually at all three conferences. At HC Wainwright, he will participate in a fireside chat. At Roth he will participate in a COVID panel, and at Oppenheimer he will discuss the development of Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy, its novel biologic product candidate, and COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN for the US market.
Presentation Details:
Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Time: On demand beginning on March 9 at 7 a.m. EST
Registration Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ffe8580d-06ea-47a5-8bb8-c9bd92e65388
Conference: 33rd Annual Roth Conference
Format: Panel Entitled “Therapies and Vaccines In the Fight Against COVID-19”
Date: Monday, March 15, 2021
Time: 3 p.m. EST
Conference Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/panel5/2041785
Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time: 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. EST
Conference Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/ocgn/2703987
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and develop a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare