 

Making Small Business Tax Filing Simple with a Seamless “Books-to-Tax” Service

Tax services integration transfers data between Wave’s software and Block Advisors’ small business certified tax pros

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperwork, tracking income and expenses, and other accounting tasks aren’t likely why small business owners started their businesses, but complete bookkeeping records are as important to small business owners filing accurate taxes. Now, a new capability integrates access to Block Advisors small business certified tax pros with Wave, a software used by small businesses for accounting, invoicing, payments, and payroll.

Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), and Wave Financial Inc., a subsidiary of H&R Block, bring the ability for small businesses to file their taxes easily with automatic transfers of their bookkeeping and accounting data from their Wave account to a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro. For small business owners choosing to do their own taxes, the new feature also imports business income and expenses directly into Block Advisors online DIY software.

“Managing and organizing finances throughout the year is a pain point for many small business owners,” said Ian Hardman, vice president and GM of small business at H&R Block. “These ambitious and determined small business owners have built their businesses from the ground up and new features like our Tax Services Integration with Wave are meant to ease administrative burdens, so they can keep focusing on growing their businesses and doing what they love.”

Throughout the year, Wave customers create detailed bookkeeping and accounting data including business income and expense records. The seamless transfer of data from their accounting records to a tax pro can save time and effort for small business owners, especially during a time when they are managing hardships stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wave was created to remove the complexity of managing finances for small business owners,” said Kirk Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Wave. “Now, customers who have been using our platform to manage their finances can transition quickly into tax season with help from Block Advisors. We’re supporting small business owners from initial transaction through tax filing, while delivering a best-in-class accounting to tax solution for small businesses.”

To learn more about Block Advisors and H&R Block’s year-round support for small businesses, visit blockadvisors.com. To learn more about Wave’s all-in-one accounting and business banking system, visit waveapps.com.

Our small business tax professional certification is awarded by Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block, based upon successful completion of proprietary training. Our Block Advisors small business services are available at participating Block Advisors and H&R Block offices nationwide.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter. Our small business tax professional certification is awarded by Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block, based upon successful completion of proprietary training.

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial Inc (waveapps.com) combines powerful financial tools with no-fee business banking designed especially for service-based small businesses. Wave’s comprehensive platform includes accounting, invoicing, payroll and payments software solutions, as well bookkeeping services. Wave Money, a no-fee business bank account, provides small business owners with quick access to payments, automates bookkeeping and creates accurate records ready for tax time. Over 400,000 small businesses rely on Wave as their smart money management solution. Wave has won awards for growth, innovation and company culture, including Deloitte Fast 50, Deloitte North American Fast 500, KPMG Fintech 100, CB Insights Fintech 250, Canadian Innovation Awards (Financial Services), Canada’s Best Workplaces and many more. Wave is a subsidiary of H&R Block.

For further information

H&R Block Media Relations: Angela Davied | 816-854-5798 | angela.davied@hrblock.com
Wave Financial Media Relations: Marsh Abraham | 416-986-0752 | mabraham@waveapps.com




