 

Cactus Announces Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 22:02  |  34   |   |   

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Cactus will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock in the Offering.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The securities are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective upon filing. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
Telephone: (800) 831-9146

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
6933 Louis Stephens Drive
Morrisville, NC 27560
Telephone: (800) 221-1037
usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size, timing or results of the Offering, represent Cactus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Cactus does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cactus to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC in connection with the Offering, Cactus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC. These risk factors and other factors noted in Cactus’ SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cactus Announces Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Cactus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results