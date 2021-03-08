 

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 16 at 12 30 p.m. Eastern Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 23:00  |  60   |   |   

CLEVELAND, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference being held virtually on March 16, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site for one year.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin

### 

CONTACT: Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 16 at 12 30 p.m. Eastern Time CLEVELAND, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference being …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on March 2 at 8: 35 a.m. Eastern Time
08.02.21
Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16 at 10: 10 a.m. Eastern Time