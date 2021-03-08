CLEVELAND, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference being held virtually on March 16, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site for one year.