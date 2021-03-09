ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U

SO WHAT: If you purchased MultiPlan securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (NYSE: MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U): (i) between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and (ii) all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “MultiPlan”), which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the “Merger”) of the important April 26, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the MultiPlan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1983.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

