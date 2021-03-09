EQS-Adhoc Rieter Financial Year 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 09.03.2021, 06:30 | 47 | 0 | 0 09.03.2021, 06:30 | EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Rieter Financial Year 2020



09-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



{{salutation}} The Annual Report 2020, media release as well as media- and investor presentation can be found at: Media-Kit Kind regards, Relindis Wieser

Head Group Communication Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur

T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60

relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com Here you can unsubscribe from the newsletter.

End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Rieter Holding AG Klosterstrasse 32 8406 Winterthur Switzerland Phone: +41 52 208 7171 Fax: +41 52 207 7060 E-mail: investor@rieter.com Internet: www.rieter.com ISIN: CH0003671440 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1174052

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service End of ad hoc announcement 1174052 09-March-2021 CET/CEST



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Rieter Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer