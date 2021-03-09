NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 March 2021 at 9:15 a.m.



NoHo Partners’ turnover for February 2021 was approximately MEUR 8.0 and operating cash flow was approximately MEUR -1.7



NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover for February 2021 was approximately MEUR 8.0, which is roughly 37 per cent of the turnover for the corresponding period the previous year. The turnover was generated by restaurant operations in Finland, with the restaurants in Denmark and Norway being closed. The Group’s operating cash flow was approximately MEUR -1.7.



NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström:

“The cost savings implemented last year and an effective operating model has allowed us to minimise the cash flow burn rate to under two million euros per month. For March, the market situation will change as the Finnish Government mandated restaurants to close. We immediately activated our lockdown backup plan, and now there are approximately 200 restaurants closed and approximately 2,200 people temporary laid off. The layoffs were carried out quickly and flexibly in cooperation with the staff. Our staff have been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis and we are fully committed to getting through this situation without any permanent redundancies.