Capgemini Press Release // Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

 

Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

09.03.2021   

Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

More agile IT service will help the UK’s largest police force to realize its digital policing vision

Paris and London, March 09, 2021 – Capgemini announced today that it has been chosen as the strategic IT infrastructure services provider for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK's largest police service, following a competitive tender process. Under the five-year contract, Capgemini will provide the MPS with a flexible and agile service that aims to offer an improved user experience for its more than 44,000 frontline officers and staff and improve its digital interaction with citizens. The contract was signed between Capgemini and London’s Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the strategic infrastructure services provider for MPS, one of the world’s leading police forces and one of the largest public sector organizations in the UK,” said Nive Bhagat, CEO of Cloud Infrastructure Services at Capgemini. “We will leverage our Automation Delivery Center and deep hybrid cloud expertise to deliver a world class service to MPS in support of its ultimate vision to be the most trusted police force in the world.”

Angus McCallum, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Metropolitan Police, said, “Capgemini will help us continue to develop the next stage in our journey towards Met’s digital policing vision. Capgemini was chosen as our infrastructure partner based on the strong capabilities demonstrated throughout the bid process. We look forward to working closely with Capgemini in the delivery of critical infrastructure services over the coming years.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment




Disclaimer

