ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 9 MARCH 2021 AT 12.00 EET

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula 

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koivula, Heikki
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Enento Group Plc
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210309102951_22
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2576 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2576 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.




