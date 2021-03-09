Aehr Receives $1.2 Million Order for Multiple WaferPaks for Full-Wafer Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Photonics Devices
FREMONT, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today
announced it has received a $1.2 million order for multiple WaferPak Contactors from one of its lead FOX-XP test and burn-in system customers for their installed base of FOX multi-wafer test
systems. The orders are for increased volume of production test of the customer’s silicon photonics devices for data center-oriented fiber optic support. The WaferPaks are expected to ship over the
next quarter.
Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this order for our proprietary WaferPak contactors from this customer, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, and to see their continuing ramp-up in production test volume. This customer continues to look to Aehr to support their high-volume production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity and to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future.
“We continue to be very optimistic about the silicon photonics and photonics sensors markets and believe they will be significant growth drivers for Aehr. Market Research Engine projects silicon photonics for data center and high-performance computing to grow at a compounded rate of 26.8% from 2017 through 2024. The rapid growth of integrated optical devices in data centers and data center interconnect infrastructure, mobile devices, automotive applications, and now wearable biosensor markets is driving substantially higher requirements for initial quality and long-term reliability, and they are increasing with every new product generation. We believe these new applications are driving an entirely new level of quality and reliability expectation for these systems and pose a significant long-term growth opportunity for Aehr.”
The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPakTM Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as silicon carbide power devices, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module formfactor.
