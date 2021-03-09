Aehr Receives $1.2 Million Order for Multiple WaferPaks for Full-Wafer Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Photonics Devices

FREMONT, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $1.2 million order for multiple WaferPak Contactors from one of its lead FOX-XP test and burn-in system customers for their installed base of FOX multi-wafer test systems. The orders are for increased volume of production test of the customer’s silicon photonics devices for data center-oriented fiber optic support. The WaferPaks are expected to ship over the next quarter.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this order for our proprietary WaferPak contactors from this customer, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, and to see their continuing ramp-up in production test volume. This customer continues to look to Aehr to support their high-volume production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity and to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future.