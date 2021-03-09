Midland and SOQUEM Sign Important Strategic Alliance in the Labrador Trough

This new agreement calls for investments in exploration totalling up to $5 million over a period of four (4) years, with a firm commitment of $3 million within the first two (2) years of the agreement.

MONTREAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the execution on February 19 th , 2021 of an important strategic alliance (the “Alliance”) with SOQUEM INC. (“SOQUEM”), whereby Midland and SOQUEM will combine their efforts and their expertise to jointly explore the excellent potential for gold and strategic minerals in the vast and underexplored Labrador Trough.

The area of interest is located in Nunavik. Geologically, it covers the Labrador Trough, the Rachel-Laporte Zone, and the Kuujjuaq Domain. The area of interest extends from Schefferville in the south up to approximately 100 km north of Kuujjuaq, and roughly corresponds to the effective limits of exploration accessible by helicopter from the two towns, which will constitute a distinct advantage for the reconnaissance and project generation phase of the Alliance.

The Alliance – up to $5 million over 4 years

Midland and SOQUEM will bring together, under this strategic alliance, two experienced exploration teams as well as substantial databases in order to generate quality exploration targets and new projects across the vast underexplored territory of the Labrador Trough. Under the Alliance, Midland and SOQUEM will implement a joint targeting approach to identify and assess mineral resource opportunities and acquire mining rights to cover the best targets.

Projects acquired as a result of the target generation program will be deemed “Designated Projects” once the mining rights have been granted and an exploration budget will be subsequently provided to maintain the properties in good standing and further advance the projects. Exploration targets generated under the Alliance will show the potential to be associated with a world-class type of deposit.

Generation of the first exploration targets will begin shortly, and the first field program will begin in the summer of 2021. A joint annual budget of $1 million (50 % Midland and 50 % SOQUEM) over a period of 4 years (firm commitment totalling $2 million for the first 2 years), for a total of up to $4 million, will be provided under the Alliance for the targeting and field reconnaissance phase. Midland will be project operator in charge of exploration work during the targeting and field reconnaissance phase. An additional, firmly committed, joint budget of $1 million for the 2nd year is provided under the agreement to explore the Designated Projects. The joint budgets for exploration work in years 3 and 4 on the Designated Projects shall be approved by the management committee. SOQUEM will become project operator on all Designated Projects.