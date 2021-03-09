Fiberon Launches Wildwood Composite Cladding

Fiberon announces the launch of Wildwood composite cladding, providing the unrivaled beauty and warmth of wood combined with the durability of high-performance, low-maintenance materials. Wildwood composite cladding features an open-joint profile and is available in a variety of board lengths and widths for added design flexibility.

Fiberon Wildwood composite cladding offers a solution for projects that require the beauty of wood with easy installation and long-term warranted performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fiberon isn’t new to the cladding industry,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. “Our deck boards have been used in cladding applications for thousands of projects across the globe. Wildwood is our first product designed specifically for cladding application, and we’re proud to provide trade professionals with a premium product from a brand they trust.”

Wildwood composite cladding features rich, nature-inspired embossing and multi-tonal colors for superior wood emulation. Two globally inspired collections – Eden and Sahara – feature on-trend color palettes. The Eden Collection is inspired by lush, tropical forests and features an array of exotic hues including Mora, Wenge, Meranti, Koa and Tupelo. The Sahara Collection draws inspiration from arid, sandy landscapes and includes rich desert tones like Mulga, Sumac and Palo.

Wildwood composite cladding features Fiberon’s exclusive PermaTech cap layer that protects against staining and fading, and a durable composite core that ensures exceptional resistance to rotting, cracking, insects and decay. Wildwood composite cladding will cut and install similar to real wood without the hassle, and does not require the same staining and painting maintenance that wood requires.

Featuring 94% pre- and post-consumer recycled content, Wildwood is free of toxic chemicals and is manufactured using sustainable processes. Wildwood composite cladding features a Class B fire rating and meets NFPA-268 to assist in meeting fire code regulations.

“We’re so excited for the launch of Wildwood composite cladding,” said Jim Christopherson, vice president of cladding, retail business and sales operations at Fiberon. “In addition to providing a durable, beautiful product designed specifically for cladding applications, we’re also offering design support and tools for architects including specs, BIM support, case studies and more.”

Wildwood composite cladding is perfect for architects who want a long-lasting, maintenance-free, sustainable alternative to traditional wood cladding, offering a solution for projects that require the beauty of wood with long-term warranted performance.

To learn more about Wildwood composite cladding, visit fiberoncladding.com.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, cladding, and fencing distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

