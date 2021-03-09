 

SailPoint Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of New CISO

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Heather Gantt-Evans as the company’s new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Heather will be responsible for the overall cybersecurity of SailPoint’s products, systems, and data as the company continues its global expansion.

“As SailPoint continues to grow, we are looking at our next-generation cybersecurity strategy. Heather brings an impressive depth of cyber transformation and security experience to the role,” said Grady Summers, EVP Product, SailPoint. “Given her security experience in the military, as a consultant, and as an enterprise practitioner, Heather brings a diverse skill set to SailPoint, and I’m eager to see her positive impact on our business.”

“As a former SailPoint customer, I’ve seen the enormous influence identity has on the security of the business first-hand. It’s an exciting time to join SailPoint as the company is on a clear and committed path to meeting the dynamic needs of our customers around the world,” said Heather Gantt-Evans, CISO, SailPoint. “I look forward to leading the company into a new chapter of maturity in how we protect our products, systems, data, and ultimately, how all of this translates to helping our customers stay secure.”

About Heather Gantt-Evans

Heather Gantt-Evans is a leader in cybersecurity strategy and security product advisory. She joins SailPoint from The Home Depot, the world’s largest Home Improvement retailer and one of the top employers on the Fortune 500. While there, she acted as the company's senior director of security operations and resilience. Heather was responsible for the company’s security operations centers, network security operations, security engineering, application security, and vulnerability management in this role. Before The Home Depot, Heather held a variety of strategic security roles at Ernst & Young and Booz Allen Hamilton and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years as an all-source threat intelligence analyst.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.



