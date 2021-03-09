Adoption of resolutions by shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening a general meeting

The Management Board of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI (registry code 10257326, address Ädala 10, 10614 Tallinn) (hereinafter also the „Company") introduces to the shareholders the draft resolutions for adoption without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code.

Shareholders are invited to vote on the draft resolutions provided below by filling in the ballot on the website of the Company www.tallinnavesi.ee and send the votes along with the documents certifying the right of representation, listed below, to the Management Board of the Company no later than 9.00 (here and hereafter Estonian time) on Thursday, 1 April 2021 . For sending the ballot and the documents certifying the right of representation listed below, we ask to choose a method, which ensures the arrival thereof by the above deadline. If a shareholder fails to notify by the above deadline whether he/she votes against or in favour of the resolution, the shareholder shall be deemed to have voted against the resolution.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote on the adoption of resolutions will be established 7 days prior to the deadline set for voting, i.e. at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD Eesti on 25 March 2021.