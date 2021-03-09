 

Adoption of resolutions by shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening a general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 16:00  |  56   |   |   

The Management Board of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI (registry code 10257326, address Ädala 10, 10614 Tallinn) (hereinafter also the „Company") introduces to the shareholders the draft resolutions for adoption without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code.
Shareholders are invited to vote on the draft resolutions provided below by filling in the ballot on the website of the Company www.tallinnavesi.ee and send the votes along with the documents certifying the right of representation, listed below, to the Management Board of the Company no later than 9.00 (here and hereafter Estonian time) on Thursday, 1 April 2021. For sending the ballot and the documents certifying the right of representation listed below, we ask to choose a method, which ensures the arrival thereof by the above deadline. If a shareholder fails to notify by the above deadline whether he/she votes against or in favour of the resolution, the shareholder shall be deemed to have voted against the resolution.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote on the adoption of resolutions will be established 7 days prior to the deadline set for voting, i.e. at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD Eesti on 25 March 2021.

The proposals of the Management Board, as approved by the Supervisory Council, for the resolutions to be adopted are as follows:

1. Recalling of Supervisory Council members

1.1.        Recalling of Mr Simon Roger Gardiner from the Supervisory Council
To recall Mr Simon Roger Gardiner from the Supervisory Council of the Company. The term of Mr Simon Roger Gardiner shall expire on 31 March 2021.

1.2.        Recalling of Mr Martin Padley from the Supervisory Council
To recall Mr Martin Padley from the Supervisory Council of the Company. The term of Mr Martin Padley shall expire on 31 March 2021.

  1. Election of Supervisory Council members
     

2.1.        Election of Mr Mart Mägi as a Supervisory Council member
To elect Mr Mart Mägi as a member of the Supervisory Council of the Company from 1 April 2021 for the term set out in the Articles of Association of the Company.
             

2.2.        Election of Mr Robert Kitt as a Supervisory Council member
To elect Mr Robert Kitt as a member of the Supervisory Council of the Company from 1 April 2021 for the term set out in the Articles of Association of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adoption of resolutions by shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening a general meeting The Management Board of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI (registry code 10257326, address Ädala 10, 10614 Tallinn) (hereinafter also the „Company") introduces to the shareholders the draft resolutions for adoption without convening a meeting in accordance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:36 Uhr
Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi
11.02.21
Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi
11.02.21
CORRECTION: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger